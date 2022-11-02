Economic Crisis: Why are all these happening to us? — Berla Mundi Laments

Berla Mundi, broadcast journalist

A female broadcaster with Accra-based TV3, Berla Mundi, wonders why the economy continues to deteriorate.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Wednesday, November 2, the award-winning broadcaster bemoaned the fact that, despite economic challenges, salaries remain stagnant.

“Fuel prices up!

Cement prices up!

Transport, food, everything except salaries for many people has increased!! Chale why is this happening to us?” she quizzed.

Ghana has seen frequent increases in fuel prices causing so much discomfort among Ghanaians. The situation has triggered an increase in transport fares, affecting prices of goods and other commodities on the markets.

Also, the country's inflation rate continues to rise. According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), inflation in the country reached 37.2% in September 2022.

These and many others have pushed cost of living high.