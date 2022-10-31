Poor access to toilets in schools objectionable – CONIWAS Chairman

31.10.2022 LISTEN

Mr Yaw Attah Arhin, Chairman Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) has stated that poor access to toilets in households, schools, healthcare facilities, and other public places is nerve-wracking, “We find it objectionable”.

Mr Arhin, CONIWAS Chairman stated at the opening ceremony of the 33rd edition of the Mole Conference Series at Elimina in the Central Region, that the inequalities are much more pronounced.

He said it is interesting that all five regions of Northern Ghana have open defecation rates higher than 50 percent with Savannah and Upper East Regions recording open defecation rates of 68.5 percent and 68.4 percent respectively.

He noted that it is unacceptable that in the 21st Century, 74.7 percent of households in Ghana lack access to improved toilet facilities that are not shared, stressing that “it is equally worrying that 17.7 percent of Ghana’s population still practice open defecation”.

The CONIWAS Chairman, however, applauded the government in the area of solid waste management, as it has rolled-out strategies and effectively partnering the private sector to progressively realize the president’s vision of a clean, healthy, and prosperous Ghana.

Mr Arhin said the completion of solid and liquid waste treatment facilities in Accra and Kumasi and the ongoing waste treatment facilities in all the regional capitals bears ample testimony to what partnership with the Private Sector can achieve.

“I wish to single out Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for special praise. His commitment and passion for waste management and environmental sanitation in Ghana has brought a great deal of relief to citizens,” the CONIWAS Chairman stated.

Mr Arhin also recounted the introduction of the Ghana WASH Week to trigger an unquenchable national consciousness and greater prioritization towards improving the country’s water, sanitation and hygiene situation.

“I am happy to report that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and with support from UNICEF and the GAMA Sanitation and Water project, the maiden edition of the Ghana WASH Week was successfully launched with activities such as breakfast conversations, a walk for the clean Ghana Agenda, Town Hall Meetings and media engagements implemented in Accra, Kumasi the Tamale.

“One remarkable achievement of the Walk in Kumasi was that it reunited Lil Wayne and Dr Likee who both joined us with their teams to walk for the Clean Ghana Agenda.

“We look forward to working with all of you to implement the 2nd edition of the week in 2023. Consultations have begun in earnest and we should be able to announce a date before conference ends. This will enable all of us to block the date and prepare adequately towards it”.

the theme for the Mole XXXIII WASH Conference Ghana’s Commitment to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Connecting Systems to Bridge the Service Delivery Gaps has been carefully selected to reflect the complex mix of interventions and the systems required to deliver sustainable WASH services to the good people of Ghana, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

A five-member team of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) led by Ms. Winifred Afum, National Vice Convener who is also a journalist with the Ghana Television, and Ms. Benedicta Gyimaah Folley of the Ghanaian Times are participating in the conference.

Others are Mr. Alberto Mario Noretti, a member of M-CODe Volta/Oti Regional Branch who is also a journalist with the Daily Graphic; Ms. Victoria Agyeman, a member of M-CODe Central Regional Branch, and journalist with the Ghana News Agency; and Mr. Ernest Best Anane, a member of M-CODe Ashanti Regional Branch and also a journalist with the Ghanaian Chronicle.

The M-CODe representatives are being sponsored by World Vision Ghana and the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).