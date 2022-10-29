Gov’t needs to invest resources in productive areas that will generate jobs – Sisala East MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sisala East, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia has supported calls by former President John Dramani Mahama for the government to halt the construction of the national cathedral.

Addressing the state of the Ghanaian economy on Thursday, the leading member of the opposition NDC urged the government to stop channeling public funds into the cathedral project.

He said if the project must be built in the midst of the economic challenges, it should be built with funds from the private sector.

“The public funding of the National Cathedral particularly at this time must stop. Being a Christian myself and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in national affairs, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this time, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.

“If it must be built, it must be built with private funds,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Saturday, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia who is the Deputy Minister for Water Resource and Sanitation says he agrees with the former President.

According to him, Ghana needs to invest in productive areas that will support the revitalization of the economy.

“I agree because privately all of us can contribute, I should be willing to contribute because it will be a good national asset and a facility to have in the country. So if all of us can consciously contribute privately to support the team to build it is fine.

“But for now we need to invest our resources in productive areas that will generate jobs and will bring back the economy to life,” Mr. Issahaku Chinnia indicated.