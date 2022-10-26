Absentee MPs: Speaker Bagbin rules on Adwoa Safo's case; directs Parliament to debate and decide

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has delivered his judgment on the three absentee Members of Parliament dragged before the Privileges Committee.

The three including Henry Quartey, Kennedy Agyapong, and Sarah Adwoa Safo were dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting themselves from sitting for 15 consecutive times.

While Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyepong honoured an invitation to answer questions, efforts by the committee to get Sarah Adwoa Safo to do same proved futile before Parliament went on recess earlier this year.

Based on this, the Privileges Committee recommended that the Dome Kwabenta seat of Sarah Adwoa Safo should be declared vacant.

The recommendation was supported by a section of the Majority in Parliament with its leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu insisting on several occasions that it is the right thing to do per the Constitution.

However, delivering his ruling on the matter in Parliament today, Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin stressed that the house will debate on the removal or otherwise of the MP.

“The house is well within its right to receive and consider the report from the committee and make a determination.

“It is my ruling that motion be was rightfully admitted,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

Addressing the media after the ruling, the Majority Caucus led by Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu opposed the ruling by the Speaker.

He describes Speaker Bagbin's ruling as "unfortunate and absurd."