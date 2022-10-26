Dr. Adutwum insists new GES boss is qualified for the job

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum says claims that the newly appointed acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) is unqualified are unfounded.

Dr. Eric Nkansah’s appointment as GES boss has been criticized by some teacher unions because, in their estimation, he does not have the requisite experience to lead the Ghana Education Service.

But at a conference of Directors of Education in Accra on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Minister presented the new Director-General and said he is qualified and competent.

“I officially introduce to you the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah.”

He continued that, for those that may still be doubting the qualification and diverse experience the new Director brings to the GES: “he [Dr. Eric Nkansah] has taught in basic schools, he has taught in secondary schools, Geography, contrary to what you heard.”

Dr. Adutwum said Dr. Nkansah at a point went into banking, but soon returned to academia to take up a teaching job that kept him at the Kumasi Technical University for over a decade until his appointment at the Ministry of Education two years ago.

“Like some teachers, he left to go and do some banking. He got bored with banking and went to the university to teach, and has taught for over ten years at the Kumasi Technical University. When I became the Minister for Education, I brought him to the Ministry where he became the Director for Tertiary Education so for almost two years, he has been the Director for Tertiary Education.”

“Another responsibility he has also handled very well was the fact that he was my lead person for all labour negotiations. So the union leaders know him more than me. He has been working with them on labour negotiations. He was the Ministry of Education’s lead person for the negotiation of COLA.”

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) criticized and expressed disappointment when Dr. Eric Nkansah’s predecessor, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was relieved of his position in a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022, as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Expressing his stern opposition to Dr. Nkansah's appointment in an interview with Citi News, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said he must be withdrawn.

“We are not happy with the appointment because the gentleman who has been appointed is not a teacher. He has no teaching certificate. He is a banking officer. He has not risen through the teaching ranks.”

The Education Minister said he hoped he may have put the issue of qualification of the new Director-General to rest with his recent comments.

—Citinewsroom