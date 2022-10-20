2022 BECE: 4,931 candidates sit, 11 absent at Gomoa Central and Agona West

A total of 4,931 candidates made up of 2,410 boys and 2,521 girls are writing the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at various Centers in Gomoa Central and Agona West Municipality respectively.

They have accordingly been advised to avoid examination malpractices and abide by all the rules and regulations.

In the Gomoa Central District, a total of 1945 made up of 950 boys and 995 are writing at seven examination centers.

The Centers include Gyaman SHS, Ekwamkrom Methodist Basic School, Pomadze Basic School and Aboso D/A and AME Zion Basic Schools with most of them having two exam centers.

Eleven (11) candidates however failed to turn up for the exams.

Accompanied by the Gomoa Central District Director of Ghana Education Service, Madam Theodora Abaloo and other officials, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo encouraged the candidates to be law abiding by sticking to the rules and regulations governing the exams.

He cautioned them against examination malpractices adding that authorities will not countenance such unlawful behavioural acts.

"I want to assure you that your Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah is ready to support candidates with the best grades with everything needed to further their education at the secondary school level.

"As she has been doing over the past five years, Hon. Naana Eyiah gives each student mattresses, tranks, provisions, shoes and even transportation to their schools. This is enough to motivate you to perform better, don't disappoint your parents, teachers and society.

"Additionally, you are assured of obtaining admission to the best of Senior High Schools in the Central Region provided you get the required grades," he stated.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive was happy about the peaceful manner the exams were being conducted.

In a similar situation, 2986 candidates comprising 1460 boys and 1,566 girls are writing the exams at Eleven (11) centers at Agona Swedru, Swedru Nyakrom, Agona Nkum and Fankobaa Community SHS.

The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison and the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman also visited the examination centers to encourage them to aspire to higher heights on the educational ladder.