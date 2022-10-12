Akufo-Addo showed leadership during Covid time; he can still show it now — UGBS Economist

An Economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr Badu Sakordie has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show leadership in dealing with the current economic challenges.

He indicated that the President has the ability to do that because he demonstrated the same zeal when Covid was confirmed in Ghana.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday October 12, Dr Adu Sarkodie said “Now is the time that they should show leadership, they showed it during covid time and we appreciated it. They should engage stakeholders, GUTA and others, sit with them.”

He added “We must have a plan and execute the plan. We need a selfless leader to do that and I believe President Akufo-Addo can do that.

“He can do it, this is the time to do it, this is the time to take some of the bold decisions because he has nothing to lose.”

Regarding the ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said Ghana needs support from the Fund but beyond that, the country needs to undertake reforms.

“We need the IMF programme. Beyond that we must be serious as a country, reform our policies,” he said.

The Dean of the Business School at the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi called for the establishment of a long term national development plan for the country.

In his view, the country lacks such a plan hence the development challenges.

Speaking on the same show Prof Gasti indicated that the current challenges facing the country are the results of leadership problems.

“The point is about an inclusive long term national development plan. That is what we have failed to appreciate,” he said.

-3news.com