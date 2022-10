06.10.2022 LISTEN

Parts of Makola Market in Accra near White Chapel were gutted by fire.

The incident happened last night Wednesday, October 5.

Details of the cause of the fire are immediately unknown.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are on the ground battling the inferno.

Six (6) fire engines including a TL and Water Tanker were sent to the scene to contain the fire situation, the Ghana National Fire Service said.