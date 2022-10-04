Ghana Live celebrates 3rd anniversary

04.10.2022 LISTEN

On the 26th of October this year, Ghana Live will mark its third anniversary in the media space.

Talking to the CEO & Founder, Mr. Edwin Nii Odoi Odoi, he describes the journey as a systematic and steady growth process with God on the side, as well as the co-founder, Aaron Richard Eshun.

First inspired by Instagram Live Updates blogger, Ronnie is Everywhere, and later, Bernard Avle, as an ardent follower of his morning show, Citi Breakfast Show (#CitiCBS), as well as some experience from GHOne TV with the help of Nana Aba Anamoah later along the line, Mr. Odoi commenced from covering live events during the 2019 Yuletide season before COVID. Notable amongst them are the Rapperholic Concert by Sarkodie, Afrochella, Shatta Wale’s Wonder Boy Concert, Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave, Obrafuor’s Pae Mu Ka Concert, MTN’s stand in Worship Concert, La Meme Gang’s Crusade Concert, and a lot more, with his personal social media account, under the brand name Africa’s Live Update.

Fast-forward, the idea was birthed, to focus on Ghanaian content more, as against the previous brand name, Africa’s Live Updates. Thus, Mr. Odoi teamed up with Mr. Eshun of Joy FM (Multimedia), to work under the brand name Ghana Live, on the 2nd of February, 2020, at the start of COVID, fully digital. This is where Ghana Live peaked, with its mantra, #FirstToSpeak, as it started to report a lot of breaking news first, like COVID-19 related news, the post 2020 violent demonstration at the Electoral Commission where the NDC protestors and the Ghana Police clashed, which saw the platform, fortunately, got featured on one of the nation’s oldest media houses, Joy News [Multimedia], for their evening news segment on TV.

Since the platform was the one to break the story first, with live visuals as well, amongst other news. These saw Ghana Live peak, with over 3,000 followers on Twitter alone at its start. Followers who were always waiting and eager to see new updates from Ghana Live, enabling the portal chalk a feat of almost 1 million impressions in a month, as well as getting followed by some celebrities in the country. Fast-forward, the CEO, Edwin Odoi, beat other bloggers to win the coveted Blogger of the Year award at the 2020 Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards.

Ghana Live’s hallmark is credible and relevant news with utmost speed. Ghana Live currently operates fully digital across its comprehensive website, GhanaLiveNewsroom.com and all major social media outlets where it broadcasts its news and content. The social media channels are Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Telegram, LinkedIn, etc, headed by the Community Manager/Digital Media head, Mr. Heartwell Osei Medes.

Ghana Live, mainly through its website, reports news in various facets ranging from Breaking News, News on Politics, Entertainment, Business, Celebrities, Live Events, Lifestyle, Sports, and so much more variety, in Ghana and beyond, through syndication and content curation formats. Mr Odoi also gave great thanks to a former partner, Yaw Sam, who partnered to help the brand along the line.

Ghana Live’s mission seeks to alter the status-quo of media in Ghana, to eradicate and foster the fight against fake news, and to always provide authentic and timely news and content in Ghana and across the world, with a vision of becoming a world-class media entity.