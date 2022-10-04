Daboya-Mankarigu MP tours flooded communities

04.10.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Daboya-Mankarigu constituency of the Savannah Region, Alhaji Asei Mahama Seini has visited communities affected by floods.

The flood is as a result of the spillage of the Bagre Dam from neighboring Burkina Faso.

The opening of the Dam this year has led to the washing away of parts of some major roads cutting off some communities.

Some of the most hit roads include the Disa portion of the Daboya-Mankarigu road under construction and the Techeli bridge on the Busunu-Daboya road forcing commuters and motorists to stay at home for days.

The Daboya-Mankarigu lawmaker who got wind of the unfortunate situation visited affected areas on Sunday, October 2, 2022 to at first hand, assess the level of damage caused by the floodwaters.

He bemoaned that the situation has heightened poverty among farmers but assured that he will collaborate with the Minister for Roads and Highways to fashion a lasting solution to the devastating effects of the opening of the Bagre Dam on road users.

"It is a worrying development that all economic activities have come to a halt such that people can not even cart their goods from their farms to the markets", he lamented.

He also sympathised with his constituents who have been affected by the floods and reiterated that the situation would be addressed.

Meanwhile, residents who spoke to this reporter appealed to the government to take proactive steps to avoid the reoccurrence of the situation.

According to them, the situation has become an annual ritual which results in loss of properties all the time.