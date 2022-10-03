Talking Tipps Africa Foundation rolls out “Read2Baby Campaign”

Talking Tipps Africa Foundation, not-for-profit organization, which trains parents, preschool teachers and other paediatric professionals has launched a new initiative dubbed “Read2Baby Campaign” aimed at cultivating the habit of reading to babies in Ghana.

Speaking at the official launch of the campaign at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Thursday September 29, the founder of Talking Tipps Africa Foundation, Gifty Ayoka said Ghanaians must adopt the culture of reading to their kids from the inception of pregnancy.

“Your baby hears you using many different emotions and expressive sounds. This supports social and emotional development and promotes the child’s mental well-being.

“It encourages your baby to look, point, touch, and answer questions. This helps with social development and thinking skills.”

“Your baby improves language skills by copying sounds, recognizing pictures, and learning words,” she said.

On her part, Leticia Gomado, a speech and language therapist demonstrated to the caregivers how they can help read to the child.

Over 120 books were distributed to the children present. The importance of reading was translated into Ga, Hausa and Twi. Most parents who were present at the event were unaware they could read to their babies.

Dr Kilba, Head of Child Health at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital admonished caregivers to read to their child and allow the child to play to promote the child’s overall social and emotional development:

She said early reading helps improve the literacy skills of children and increasing the child’s vocabulary.

She cautioned caregivers to avoid screen time in the first 18 months of the child’s life.

The campaign is supported by Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Akwasi Peprah Odoom, Branch Manager of Republic Bank.

Meanwhile, Dr Celeste Roseberry has donated some books to Talking Tipps Africa Foundation to ensure effective running of the “Read to Baby Campaign” in Ghana.

“It is such a joy to be part of your work,” Dr Roseberry said.

The launch was attended by some officials including Maame Araba Mens, a Senior Nursing officer at Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Scholar Dery, a Senior Nurse, Amina Sulemana a volunteer, Speech Therapists including, Leticia Afi Gomado, Latifah Mohammed Bernice Brown, Christopher Mennia- Quansah and Amina Sulemana.