Where are DISECs in this whole galamsey brouhaha – Otumfuo quizzes

01.10.2022 LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is questioning the relevance of District and Municipal Security Councils over their failure to fight the illegal mining menace popularly known as galamsey.

The Asantehene said years after government launched the fight against illegal mining, little has been achieved.

Speaking at a meeting with the new US Ambassador to Ghana at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene said the fight against galamsey has been poor.

“At the district level, we have the political administration, District Chief Executive, and the Security Council. Are they all saying that they are unaware of the activities of these galamseyers? If they are unable to detect and stop the operation of these galamseyers then they are unworthy to be there, it is as simple as that.”

“We should have brought finality to this issue by now. The President had even put his presidency on the line, and yet this is going on. To me, something is wrong somewhere.”

By Citi Newsroom