Kojo Oppong Nkrumah holds two-day forum on future of Ghana cocoa and coffee in Brussels

In the capital city of Belgium, Brussels, earlier this week, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, held a two-day forum discussing the future of Ghanaian cocoa and coffee.

The initiative, according to the government spokesperson, has become necessary since the attention of government has been drawn to a new development in the international market that may soon reject cocoa and coffee from Ghana.

The forum, themed "the Future of Ghanaian Cocoa and Coffee Value Chains in the Face of this New EU legislation," specifically focused on how to make Ghanaian coffee and cocoa still relevant in the face of the new European Union legislation.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah commended H.E. Sena Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium, in a tweet on Friday, September 30, spotted by Modernghana News, for informing the country about the new development.

“In Europe, there is new legislation that could soon make Ghanaian cocoa & coffee unexportable to many International markets. Earlier this week in Brussels, I chaired a 2-day forum on ”the future of Ghanaian cocoa and coffee value chains in the face of this new EU legislation.

“The Ghana Embassy in Belgium under the leadership of Ambassador Sena Boateng has moved swiftly to bring this to the attention of the Government of Ghana. It has also commenced work on realigning Ghanaian and European interests in cocoa and coffee,” parts of his tweets read.

The Minister at the forum advised that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire make new arrangements as soon as possible to secure a bright future for their cocoa and coffee production for the international market.

“Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire need to act quickly to secure the industry while meeting the interests of European markets else millions of households and our entire economies could be significantly affected soon,” he suggested.

The tweets conclude, “thankfully, this work has started. Our task is to see it through.”