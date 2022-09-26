Eduwatch welcomes Akufo-Addo's commitment to end child marriage

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has welcomed a commitment by President Nana Akufo-Addo to ending Child Marriage.

On Saturday, at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival , President Akufo-Addo made a commitment to mobilize support towards ending child marriage in Ghana and Africa.

According to UNICEF, 1 in 5 girls marry before age 18 in Ghana, a situation which affects the ability of girls to complete basic and secondary education.

Eduwatch in a statement issued by its Executive Director Kofi Asare said it “welcomes His Excellency's Commitment to ending Child Marriage and reiterate our support towards the realization of that vision.

“Eduwatch in partnership with STAR Ghana Foundation, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is implementing the SERVE 3 Project, to among others, strengthen the child marriage response system at all levels.”

Eduwatch further assured it will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection by working together to strengthen the existing child marriage reporting, response and support systems, and improve collaboration among social protection and justice sector institutions.

—3news.com