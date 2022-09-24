Mankessim murder: Chief is not dead, he's alive in our custody — Police debunk reports

24.09.2022 LISTEN

The police have debunked reports circulating in the media that the chief arrested in connection with the murder of a prospective student-nurse at Mankessim has died.

The Police say he is alive and in custody.

The Police have, therefore, urged the public to treat the report with the contempt that it deserves.

The chief who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa, and his friend a self-styled pastor, who doubles as the boyfriend of the murdered lady's sister, first kidnapped the victim, raped her and demanded GHS15,000 as ransom from her family.

The family failed to give in to their demand.

After killing her, they buried her in the chief’s kitchen.

The two have confessed to killing their victim for ritual money.

The chief and his accomplice were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022.