CID Boss COP Isaac Ken Yeboah bows out

Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has bowed out of service.

COP Yeboah who attained age 60, had served for the past 30 years, nine months, and 22 days (about 3 weeks) within the Ghana Police Service.

A pull out and farewell ceremony was held in his honour at the Ghana Police Service Training School, Tesano in Accra.

He also inspected a guard of honour

The ceremony was witnessed by Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), some former IGPs, namely David Asante-Apeatu and Patrick Acheampong, friends, and relations.

Adorned in his ceremonial attire, COP Yeboah was elated to have served the country with hard and without any blemish.

COP Yeboah also expressed his gratitude to both junior and senior officers who helped with various advice that shaped his life during his tenure, especially when challenges arose.

According to him he was also grateful to God for bringing him this far and giving him the wisdom to choose his career as Police officer, attributing his success to God.

“I have gained much experience, which would shape the rest of my life, strive to leave a legacy today,” he added.

COP Yeboah said: “If in the course of my work, I offended you, forgive me and those who also offended me, I have also forgiven you.”

Very Reverend Fr Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Arthur and Chaplain General of the Ghana Police Service, urged Officers to prepare and plan for their retirement so that they could enjoy life afterwards.

He told COP Yeboah that the 30 years that he joined the GPS as Officer Cadet, he had risen through the ranks, and served within various portfolios with no blemish.

DCOP Arthur said during COP Yeboah's tenure, he never hesitated to bring his expertise to bear, adding as he retires, officers would continue to fall on him to tap his rich experience.

To the GPS, DCOP Arthur said pull out ceremonies should not only be celebrated but reflected upon.

“Pull out ceremonies should not only be celebrated, but reflected upon. They are to be seen as wake up calls. The Police administration is being called upon to consider the caliber of experience of officers who exist vis those who are being recruited today.

DCOP Arthur said every enlisted personnel of the Service was to be viewed as future leader of the service adding “every decision and reaction must have the mission of the service at heart.”

He said the CID was a sensitive Unit and that care should be taken by the Police administration in appointing COP's Yeboah's successor.

GNA