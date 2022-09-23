President Akufo-Addo joins Investor Roundtable at UN General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the mining investor community to take advantage of Ghana’s adherence to principles of democratic accountability, rule of law, respect for the sanctity of contracts, stable regulatory environment and favourable fiscal regime, to invest in the mining industry in Ghana.

He reassured the investor community that Ghana was not only the best place to do business in Africa but also one of the continent's fastest-growing economies.

The President said this during an investor Roundtable organised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in partnership with AngloGold Ashanti and JP Morgan on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, in New York.

In addition to the traditional minerals, he asserted that Ghana has numerous untapped deposits of green minerals like lithium.

He said despite the government's efforts to develop the full value chain for the country's mineral resources and add value, there were still tremendous investment opportunities, particularly in the mining sector.

The President, who was the keynote speaker at the event, used the occasion to articulate his vision to construct a progressive and prosperous Ghana, and the fundamental role of the private sector in Ghana’s economic recovery programme, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that the Government of Ghana was putting in measures to make Ghana a mining hub of Africa.

The Roundtable, which included major international mining companies as well as bond and equity investors, gave the Government of Ghana a chance to directly interact with the investor community about investment opportunities in Ghana's mining sector.