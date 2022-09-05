Police open investigations into death of Krachi East MCE

05.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement on the death of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipal Assembly, Francis Kofi Okesu.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the police service, it notes that it has opened investigation into the death of the MCE.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipal Assembly,” part of the police statement reads.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations have so far established that Hon. Francis Kofi Okesu accompanied by his driver checked in at the Harbed House Hotel, Kumasi on 2nd September, 2022.

The MCE was, however, not seen on Sunday, September 4, and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authority to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful.

His door was therefore forced open and he was found lying motionless on his bed. He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body of the deceased MCE has been deposited at the komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation continues.