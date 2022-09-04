Nouhou Madani Diallo African Court Deputy Registrar retires

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights Deputy Registrar Mr. Nouhou Madani Diallo a national of Burkina Faso has retired from the active service after eight years of meritorious service to the Continental Court at Arusha, Tanzania.

In recognition of his valuable service Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court on behalf of the staff and Judges presented a plaque to the outgoing Deputy Registrar at a dinner organized to honour him.

While the dinner was used to say goodbye to Mr. Diallo, it was also to use to welcome Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, of Ghana who was elected and sworn in as an African Court Judge. Incidentally, Ghana and Burkina Faso share borders.

Other African Court staff who have served for ten years and more were also acknowledged with a citation.

According to Mr. Diallo’s brief obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, indicate that the outgoing Deputy Registrar joined the African Court on May 1, 2014, as Head of Legal Division and was appointed Deputy Registrar one month later.

Mr. Diallo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (1989) and a Master’s Degree in Public Law (1990) from the University of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

He also holds a Post-Graduate (inter-University) Degree in Human Rights from the University of Nantes, France (2004); a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Maastricht School of Management and the East and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) in Arusha, Tanzania (2009).

Mr. Diallo has had over 18 years of work experience in the field of Human Rights and the International Criminal Justice, working with the United Nations system.

He served as Human Rights Officer for the United Nations Field Mission in post-genocide Rwanda (1994-1997) with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

From 1997 to 1998, he worked as Registration Officer with the United Nations Mission in Western Sahara.

He joined the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Burundi in April 1998 as Human Rights Officer. For five years, he served in different positions including as Head of the Sub Office of Gitega, Burundi’s second city, and as Chief of the Monitoring Unit in Bujumbura.

From February 2003 to November 2012, Mr. Diallo served as Legal Officer and Trial Chamber I Coordinator in the Court Management Section within the Registry of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (UNICTR).

From November 2012 to August 2013, he worked as a Legal Adviser with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

