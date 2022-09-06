ModernGhana logo
NGO calls for focus on vocational skills training to reduce unemployment

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Give To Life Charity Organization has said vocational and skills training is the key to reducing unemployment among the youth and poverty reduction.

The Chief Executive Officer, Madam Dorcas Dadzie called on the governments and other stakeholders to focus on providing enabling environment for young people to learn handiwork to empower them economically and contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madam Dorcas Dadzie made the call at Brekusu and its environs when they enrolled teenage mothers onto various vocational skills training. They were also provided with all the learning materials needed for the training.

Madam Dorcas Dadzie noted that her outfit and partners had in the past years enrolled teenage mothers from various communities in Ghana into various vocational skills training. She called for support to scale up the project to benefit many vulnerable girls to help reduce unemployment and poverty.

She also advised parents not to abandon their teenage girls who dropped out of school because of pregnancy instead, they should be encouraged to learn a trade.

She added that the training would provide economic independence for their wards and help them make up for missing out on formal education.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional Correspondent

