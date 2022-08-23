Africa should be motivated to push beyond expectations — Frank Annor Dompreh

Frank Annor Dompreh, Ghana's representative on the Pan-African Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri has urged the African continent to be motivated.

The Pan African legislator says that was the visa to help Africa succeed.

In a tweet seen on his official Twitter handle today, August 23, by Modernghana News, he shared, “Africa should be motivated to push beyond expectations...”

His tweet was directed at the transformation Dubai underwent between 1985 and 2016.

The MP's post was swiftly contrasted by a netizen with the handle, Utd Soccer Academy who wrote, “and a lot depends on you (our leaders) sir. I know some of you are selfless but most of you are greedy, selfish and wicked. You can change the narratives.”

Explaining in detail for a general understanding to this netizen and others who couldn't comprehend the rationale behind his post the MP replied, “the future of this continent belongs to the young people of the continent. We have the youngest population as a continent. We must push beyond the normal narrative.”

He clarified that “l am not talking about NPP/ NDC politics! We ought to be different positively to cause the needed change.”

The Pan African Parliament is currently in session discussing issues of interest to the African continent.