ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Utility tariff will exacerbate current cost of living; do something to help Ghanaians' – Minority to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines 'Utility tariff will exacerbate current cost of living; do something to help Ghanaians' – Minority to govt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has made it clear it is not in support of the utility tariff increment by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The PURC on Monday, August 15, announced a 27.15% increase in tariff for electricity and a 21.55% increase for water effective September 1.

The increment was announced after utility companies including the Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company Limited proposed an increase in tariffs by 148% and 334% respectively.

Reacting to the new tariff announcement, ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor said the government must step in for the sake of the ordinary Ghanaian suffering to survive in the midst of the high cost of living in the country.

He said the increment will worsen the plight of Ghanaians if government does not do something to take away some of the burdens.

“A critical look at the tariff structure as announced reveals that all residential consumers who fall between 0-300 kWh bracket have witnessed a price increase from GHp/kWh 65.4161 to GHp/kWh89.0422, representing an increment of almost 34%.

“The country is already reeling under a galloping inflation estimated at about 32% thus, this utility tariff increment will only exacerbate the current high cost of living and will thus worsen the plight of the already impoverished Ghanaian,” John Abdulai Jinapor told the media.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the PURC, Mr. Ebo Quagraine called on the public to support the utility companies to improve revenues by reporting illegal connections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NE/R: Nursing student who threatened to kill patients in a TikTok video to face sanction
16.08.2022 | Headlines
Tariff increment: 'Ghanaians have shown readiness to pay a little more to avoid ‘dumsor’'— Gabby
16.08.2022 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor probes Airbus scandal
16.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line