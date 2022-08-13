Congratulatory message to Ghanaian Youth on World Youth Day

Every year August 12, has been slated for World Youth Day. Therefore, on this day as the World Is celebrating youth across the globe the Ghanaian Youth and especially those within the USA cannot be left out. On this day on behalf of the Executives and the Youth Wing of NPP-USA we would like to say Ayekoo to the Ghanaian Youth for their level of maturity, sense of patriotism, and participation in all developmental issues.

On this important day, I want to encourage the youth not to relent in their efforts to build their capacities to take up opportunities as and when available. As future leaders this is the opportune time to build their capacities. The future is bright as a country and is only when we have built our capacities that when called to serve we shall be able to deliver.

We are proud of your participation at all levels and like Oliver Twist “we as youth on this day will like to call for more opportunities to serve this wonderful country within and beyond”.

Signed

Danny Opoku Antwi

NPP-USA Branch Youth Organizer