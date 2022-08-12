Akufo-Addo’s new National Security appointment not based on merit; politically motivated – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Sani has raise&d concerns over the recent National Security appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a press release from the Jubilee House last week, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Edward Asomani to act as National Security Co-ordinator following the reassignment of Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

Speaking to Starr News in an interview, Adib Sani has stressed that the appointment was not based on merit.

In his opinion, President Akufo-Addo’s new appointment at the National Security is politically motivated.

“When I read the statement I smiled and shook my head because a lot of the issues he raised are not new. I have spoken about it in the past and I was the first to oppose it. It was quite obvious this is politically motivated. Because these are individuals with little or no experience at all in security.

“We have carrier intelligence officers who have been on the job for decades on end. All of a sudden Danquah Institute is now churning out security chiefs not the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center nor Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” Mr. Adib Sani noted.

According to the Security Analyst, he is shocked by President Akufo-Addo’s appointment especially when the issue of a terrorist attack on the country has become topical and of concern in the last few months.

“So it is quite obvious the President put a lot of importance to political expediency to the detriment of merit and it is also shocking. Especially at this time, we are so scared of the importation or spread of terrorists from neighbouring countries into Ghana.

“Instead of us having people with the operational know-how and experience and all that we have decided to do is jettison the security of the State to Danquah Institute and that is what I find really disturbing,” Adib Sani said.

A similar view on the appointment by the President has been shared by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

In a release, he has indicated that the appointment is part of a plan by President Akufo-Addo to undermine the 2024 general elections to ensure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stays in government when his second term expires on January 7, 2025.