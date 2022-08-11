Exclusive: Russia-Ukraine war will end if the world rally around Ukraine – President Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has opened up on what will lead to the end of the war with Russia.

Ukraine for most parts of the last five months has been in engaging in a war with Russia leading to the death of thousands of troops and citizens including children.

Addressing a virtual press conference with journalists drawn from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa on August 4 available to ModernGhana News, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war between his country and Russia will end if the world unites around Ukraine.

He argued that countries need to get behind Ukraine indicating that similar attack can visit any country in future.

“When will this war end? It depends on how the world unites around Ukraine. It’s not about Ukraine even. The flashpoint is here, but each country, united around Ukraine, is trying it on their realities. Because tomorrow the same thing might happen to them. God forbid. How many wars does the President of the Russian Federation need? Maybe, that’s enough? He is of older age now. Isn’t it time to think about what he would say to God? He should think of what he leaves on Earth after himself,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the harm done by Russia since the first attack will never be forgotten especially when many Ukrainians including innocent children have been killed.

“In my opinion, things should be estimated soberly, not from the position of a dictator, but soberly. What is done, that is done. Unfortunately, this couldn’t be forgiven or forgotten, you can’t revert it. If your child is killed, you can’t give birth to it again - and they killed hundreds of children. It’s impossible to revert it back, to forget. And we won’t allow anyone to forget it,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

According to the Ukraine President, his country will not give up on freedom at any cost, emphasising that Ukraine will stand to the end.

“How many times could they step into the same rake again and again? Freedom, you know, freedom has no price. Russia should not even expect that they can buy freedom with their “oil-dollars”. This will never work for our country. We will stand till the end,” President Zelenskyy emphasised.