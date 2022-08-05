Mahama’s Aide consoles Bernard Avle over lose of wife

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has joined well-wishers to express his condolences to Citi FM’s Bernard Avle over the demise of his wife, Justine Avle.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences to the renowned journalist and prayed for God to strengthen him.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Thursday, August 4, she stated, “My deepest sympathies to you Bernard Avle and to your family! Words fail me, May the good Lord comfort you and May Justine’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace!”

Mrs. Justine Avle, the wife of Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV has passed on.

According to ModernGhana sources, his wife died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3.

The award-winning journalist, Mr. Avle host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV, married Justine in 2011.

They have five kids; four boys and a girl.

The last girl is only a few months old and was breastfeeding.