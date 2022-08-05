E/R: ECG pole cut down by unidentified persons at Okwenya in Yilo Krobo

Some unknown persons have cut down the Electricity Power pole at Okwenya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

The Assembly Man for the Okwenya electoral area Seth Tetteh confirmed the incident.

“Our community was not affected by the cut off by the ECG in the two Krobo Municipalities; Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities, even though we are part of Yilo Krobo.

“We experienced light out around 11:30pm Thursday night ,we felt it was a usual light off. Only to wake up to find one electric power pole cut down, with a chain saw guess,” he said.

Mr Tetteh further explained that officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Military was at the Okwenya community to asses the Power pole.

“The ECG manager and some Military personnel came to check the Power pole, they promised us that the Police will be in our community. We pray they come to fix the pole for us,” he said.

The Electric pole is part of a host of Power poles that connect electricity from Akuse to Aseseaso and help in pumping water to the Water Station at AKorley.

If the situation persists, residents who access water from the Akorley water plant would have to deal with double crises of not having electricity and water.

It has been 10 days since the ECG cut power supply to the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo krobo Municipalities for safety demands for their staff.

Residents, health facilities businesses and Senior high schools are in crisis having to buy fuel to power generators to survive.

The local economy is also gradually halting, whiles residents' inability to cope with the lights out is psychologically torturing.

Series of meeting between some chiefs in the area, ECG management and the Energy ministry is yet to produce a peaceful path to resolving the impasse.

---3news.com|Ghana