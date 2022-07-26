Terrorism: Number of people fleeing Burkina Faso to Ghana keeps increasing – Binduri DCE

The number of people who keep fleeing Burkina Faso to Ghana keeps increasing due to the terrorist attack on the border between that country and Ghana in the Upper East Region, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Binduri, Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, has revealed.

This, according to Mr Abagre Yakubu is after the recent terrorist attack in Konoku Township which claimed two lives, a Ghanaian man and a Burkinabe, on July 13, 2022.

He made the revelations in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

The man, whose name was given as Berinyale had three wives and thirteen children and he lived in Burkina Faso town of Konoku as a farmer with his three wives and thirteen children, according to the DCE.

The DCE said, “as at the last time the District Security Council checked, about 1,072 people have crossed from Burkina Faso to Ghana and they keep crossing”.

“The numbers of people who flee to Ghana keep increasing. It's a community that shares border with Ghana and the terrorist attack occurred on 13th July. It is the White Volta that separates Ghana and Burkina Faso so most of the farmers cross the river to Burkina to farm and return to Ghana-Binduri,” he said.

Mr. Abagre Yakubu explained that “the man is living in a community in Burkina called Konoku”.

“The man has three wives and 13 children who live in Konoku, a community in Burkina that shares a border with Ghana”.

The DCE said “now, they [13 children and three wives] have come to join their families in Ghana-Binduri …the man has brothers who are living in Binduri”.

Accommodation challenges

Mr. Abagre Yakubu said, “the Ghana Immigration Service has given them [1,072) people who fled to Ghana accommodation…the military keep patrolling the border, but they have limited accommodation”.

“The numbers are actually big and so some of them sleep at the mercy of the weather while others sleep under mosquito nets. The health director has been able to provide mosquito nets but it is the accommodation that is a challenge now”.

He explained that “some are now refugees because they are Burkinabe while others are not because they are Ghanaians who settled in Burkina for farming purposes and they are back as a result of the terrorists' attacks”.

---3news.com