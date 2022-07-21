Police Service being ranked most corrupt is no news; we are aware of the GHS1, GHS2 they take – Adam Bonaa

21.07.2022 LISTEN

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa says he is not surprised the Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the most corrupt institution in the country.

Speaking to TV3 on Thursday afternoon, the security analyst indicated that it is an open secrete the Police are corrupt taking a cue from the money they usually take from drivers on our roads.

“It is an open secret. We are all aware of the ¢1 ¢2, ¢3 [the Police] usually collect from drivers, it doesn’t matter if it is commercial or private,” Adam Bonaa shared.

The comments come following a recent study by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

In the 2021 report of the study, the Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the most corrupt institution among 23 other institutions in Ghana.

From the findings of the study, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.

According to Adam Bonaa, he foresees that the Ghana Police Service under the leadership of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will have a lot at the report and work towards redeeming their image.

“I am sure the Police will have to look within and take this report and work with the findings,” the Security Analyst indicated.