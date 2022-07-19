Court suspends murder trial of late J.B. Danquah Adu

19.07.2022 LISTEN

An Accra High Court hearing the murder case of late J.B. Danquah Adu, a former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament has suspended trial.

The suspension of the trial is to enable the court to conduct a mini trial in respect of all statements of both accused persons - Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, which were taken at the Police station.

Mr Raymond Felli, who held the brief of Mr Yaw Dankwah for the accused person objected to the tendering of the statements of the accused persons by Case Investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah, in evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, was to tender the statements of the accused persons during his evidence in chief

Mr Felli objected to the tendering of the statement of the accused persons saying the statements were made under duress, threat, and inhuman circumstances.

Mrs Batsa who represented the State said the statements as indicated by the witness (Chief Inspector Nkrumah) in his evidence, were given voluntarily and in the presence of independent witnesses.

According to her, the accused persons also appended their signatures after same had been certified.

She said the statements were taken in accordance with the provisions in the Evidence Act.

Mrs Batsa contended that the objection by defence counsel was "just a ploy to delay the smooth progress of this case."

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo held that "in view of the objection raised by counsel for the accused persons, there is the need to conduct mini trial to ascertain the circumstances of all statements of both accused persons taken by the Police at the Police Station

This exercise is to be dealt with by the court alone. The main trial is suspended, and the jury discharged.

Daniel Asiedu, the first accused person is standing trial for allegedly murdering the late MP for Abuakwa North in cold blood at his residence at Shaishie in February 2016.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu.

Asiedu has been charged with murder and robbery.

Bossu and Asiedu are jointly being held over a charge of conspiracy.

They have pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury.

The court has remanded them into lawful custody.

The matter has been adjourned to July 21.

GNA