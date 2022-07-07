GHC195million Dome-Kitaase road rehabilitation to begin in August — Roads Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways is set to begin the rehabilitation of the 23km Dome-Kitaase road in August 2022.

The Ministry on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, officially awarded the contract to a local construction company known as First Sky Limited with the sum of GHC 195 million, funded by the government of Ghana and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

This was contained in a notice by the Ministry on its official Facebook page in the late hours of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News.

The notice further emphasized that the project, which will commence from the Some Roundabout and ends at Kitaase in the Eastern region, has been estimated to end after 24 months of its inception.

It adds, “The Road will serve as an alternative route to Peduase and Akuapem enclave and one of the prestigious Universities in the country, the Ashesi University.

“At a brief signing ceremony in Accra, the Minister said he was confident that First Sky Limited would deliver the project on time and “with all competence and efficiency.”

"We are hoping this announcement will finally see the work commence and be completed within the estimated time," it emphasized after the road had been abandoned for years.

