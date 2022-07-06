Somanya: First-year student of Asesewa SHS dies in motor accident

A young lady identified as Batsa Florence has died following her involvement in a gory accident that occurred on the Mampong stretch of Somanya to Odumase Krobo road.

The 20-year-old who is a first-year student of Asesewa Senior High School in the Eastern region studying Home Economics according to information gathered has been home for a while because her group of double-track students is on vacation.

She is said to have gone clubbing at the Memorial nightclub in Somanya and unfortunately while returning home at about 2:00am, she was involved in an accident.

She was on a motorbike on her way home when the rider attempted to swerve a vehicle that had lost control.

Although the rider managed to swerve the oncoming vehicle, it ended up crashing.

Sadly, Batsa Florence did not survive the crash and died. The rider, Tetteh Patrick Lawer, and one other female friend of the deceased who was also on the motorbike survived.

The two have been admitted to St Martin’s De Porres Hospital in Argomanya where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been deposited at the morgue with her family making plans for her burial on Friday.

The family of the deceased from checks has informed the headmaster of Asesewa Senior High School of the sad demise of the first-year student.