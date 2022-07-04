Abuakwa North MP hands over new bus to Savior Senior High School

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency also the Deputy Minister of Education incharge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo popularly called Hajia Kande, has presented a brand new 64 seater bus to the Savior Senior High School's Administration in the Eastern Region of Ghana on the 1st of July, 2022.

The presentation she said, is part of the Nana Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party's (NPP) administration to resource second cycle institutions to improve education for socio-economic development of the country.

In her address during a short ceremony, the lawmaker expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the headmistress of the school, Dr Hawa Adusei, for the reception given her despite their political differences.

"It's a pleasure to be here at Saviour Senior High, what has gone on this morning, I will say Dr. Adusei, I'm grateful. For the few things I have been able to do for Saviour Senior High. Yes I am a politician, I belong to the NPP fraternity and I am an NPP MP.

"Generally, Saviour is known to be NDC but, you are all Ghanaians. I am a Christian and have a responsibility ,one, to the Lord most high and the Holy Spirit, then to all other people, so as a Christian and a Methodist, I see my tenure of office as an MP as a Steward of Christ and as such, I always make sure that, whoever comes my way, to the best of my ability and the mercies of God, I give to those God wants me to bless them to honor His grace," Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo stated.

Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo continued that, though votes she polled from Saviour enclave are nothing to write home about, her stewardship to them is always paramount.

Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo, recounted how she has always lobbied for Savior Senior High School as an MP. She admonished them to help maintain her in office saying, "To whom much is given, much is expected".

Receiving the bus for onwards transfer to the school's administration was Miss Abena Gyamena, the Municipal Director of Education. She thanked the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.