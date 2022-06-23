Waste of Covid funds is one of the biggest scandals in this country - Bawah Mogtari

Special aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has insisted that the waste of Covid funds has been one of the biggest scandals in Ghana in recent years.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament to give an account of how the government has expended funds received to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minority in Parliament was dissatisfied with his presentation after citing a number of inconsistencies and discrepancies.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she urged the citizenry to make it a priority to demand accountability from those in power.

In her view, the former Deputy Minister for Transport stressed that Ghanaians should push for the economy to be better managed to alleviate the hardships in the country.

“Let us demand that the economy will be better managed. Let’s demand how much the Finance Minister’s bank Data Bank has been paid for the transaction advises it has given.

“Waste of Covid funds is one of the biggest scandals in this country,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari shared.

According to the special aide to ex-President John Dramani Mahama, it is sad the economy has been managed so poorly by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, leaving inflation at an all-time high in the last two decades.

She said this is the reason why Ghanaians are suffering.

“Inflation is an all-time high, the highest in 18 years, the hardship on the good people of Ghana especially the poor, the social protection, we don’t know what is happening to them,” Joyce Bawah Mogtari added.