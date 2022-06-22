Asante professionals Club-USA donates to Manhyia Government Hospital

The United States branch of the Asante Professionals Club (APC-USA) has donated some hospital equipment to the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi today, June 21, 2022.

The items APC-USA branch donated to the Manhyia Hospital are Autoclave and Electrocautery machines.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr. Gabriel Asumeng, Chairman of the Health Committee of APC-USA in his handing-over speech said, the autoclave machine will help sterilize all surgical equipment that can fit into it.

“We were initially thinking of many different things and then the administrator here, Ms. Rosemond texted me and said if you have not gone ahead with your project to the point you cannot backup, then there is one thing that you can provide and it’s a single item that cures many problems”.

“As a medical doctor when she said that they needed an autoclave, I understood because, reducing infections that happen during surgery, improves the quality of surgery and the quality of life in a lot of ways. Whether it is eye surgery, face surgery, heart surgery, abdominal surgery, deliveries, gynecological surgery, bone surgery, or any surgery you do if you want to reduce risk of infections this equipment is very vital, he added”.

About the electrocautery machines, Dr. Asumeng said it will go a long way to help the hospital to reduce blood loss during surgery.

“I am not a surgeon but I’ve been to a few surgeries and when you see that Doctors are sweating, most of the time is because they are struggling to control the blood loss or the bleeding. So it was also brought to our attention that if our budget can handle it we should try to add cautery equipment. We are very humbled to be able to collaborate with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation to bring this equipment to the hospital”.

Otumfuo Hiahene who also doubles as the Board Chairman of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boakye-Adjei Woahene II, who was at the short ceremony commended the club for giving back to society and especially their root and encouraged other pro-Asante groups to emulate same. Oheneba also cautioned the hospital management to put the machines into a good use to help save lives.

Dr. Kamaruden Kwaku Husein, the Medical Superintendent of the Manhyia Government Hospital who received the items on behalf of the hospital applauded the Asante Professionals Club-USA Chapter for their kind gesture and for donating such expensive items to the hospital.

In his response, he said, “the autoclave and the electrocautery machine are the key equipment that we need in any theatre or any functioning hospital. So they actually came at the right time, because, the current one that we are using are actually giving us problems. We want to thank APC-USA so much for this gesture and assured them that, this equipment will go a long way to save lives in the Manhyia Metropolis”

The members who submitted the items on behalf of the Asante Professionals Club- USA Chapter includes; Dr. Gabriel Asumeng, Dr. Anthony Adade, and Dr. Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah.

Board of Directors of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the National Executives of the Asante Students Union were there to grace the short but graceful event.