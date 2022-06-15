Do your programme and criticise Akufo-Addo; I won’t do that - Adom-Othcere to critics

Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere has hit back at critics fond of blasting him for using his platform to project and defender the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Last week, Ghanaians on social media tore the journalist apart with various insults after he shared his thought on the decision by Togbe Afede XIV to refund the ex-gratia paid to him by the Council of State secretariat.

Unhappy with how he was roasted, Paul Adom-Otchere during one of the episodes of Good Evening Ghana committed some time to address his critics.

According to him, he supports H.E Akufo-Addo and will not use his platform to criticise the President just because people say he should.

He said any critic that believes President Akufo-Addo should be criticised should start running their own programme and use it to do so.

“I support Akufo-Addo, your support John Mahama; that’s no problem. People write to me and say: ‘Why don’t you use your programme to criticise the government?’ Is the programme for you?”

“Do your programme and criticise the government. I don’t understand it. This is private sector”, Paul Adom-Otchere said.

He continued, “Other people are criticising the government, watch that one. Today, we all have media; today we’re all television, so, go on Facebook and ciriticise the government, there’s no problem with that”.

Listen to Mr. Adom-Otchere who is chair of the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited below: