Islamic SHS shooting: Deputy Regional Police Commander removed, two Senior Officers interdicted

The Police have announced that the Deputy Regional Commander in the Ashanti Region, has been removed following the shooting incident at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi today.

This comes after the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampre led a team to the area to assess the situation.

Portions of a statement issued by the Police after the IGP’s visit said “It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.”

Over thirty students of the Islamic Senior High School were rushed to the hospital after the police allegedly fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse students who were demonstrating over incessant vehicular knockdown.

Worried parents stormed the school to demand for the release of their wards on Monday June 13.

The affected students were conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other hospitals in Kumasi.

“I should be worried but some of them have been resituated . we will follow to the hospital and see how they are doing,” Madam Mary Owusu Afriyie, the Regional Education Director told journalists.

—3news.com