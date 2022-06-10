Green Ghana Day: Don’t plant trees too close to roadside – NRSA to Ghanaians

The National Road Safety (NRSA) has urged Ghanaians taking part in today’s Green Ghana Day exercise to ensure trees are not planted too close to the roadside.

The country as directed by the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is planting 20 million trees across the country in a bid to restore lost vegetation to protect the environment.

In a press release, the NRSA says it is important the trees are planted with road safety issues in mind.

It stresses that anyone or group of people who decide to plant trees along the roads should do so with proper spacing and see to it that it is not near roads.

"The Authority wishes to inform individuals, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAS), Civil Society Organizations (CSOS), Corporate Organizations and the general public especially those with intent to plant trees along or near the road that the best way to avoid road traffic crashes with trees is to keep trees a safe distance from the road-side,” a release from the NRSA has said.

It adds, “While the Authority encourages the general public to take part in the 2022 Green Ghana Day, it advises that the trees must be planted only at locations where the trees do not impede the driver/rider's visibility and not likely to be struck by a vehicle.

“The Authority further advises that persons who intend to plant trees along the road must avoid planting so close to, or near the road.”

Find more on how best to plant trees along the roads below: