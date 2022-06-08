Chorkor: Mena Meta donates food items to Winners Chapel International 

Mena Meta, a non-profit organization has presented food items to members of Winners Chapel International in Chorkor of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation was meant to spread the love of Christ.

Bags of rice, gari, beans, drinks, and biscuits among others were distributed among the Church members at the church premises.

The Leader of the team, Ms. Margaret Dexo said the key objective of the collaboration was for their organisation to mobilize and administer resources to address prevalent socio-economic concerns of the vulnerable.

"We are just here to give back to the community especially winners chapel International Chorkor and this is organised by MENA META organisation. This is actually our first charity project for the year and we are looking forward to doing more. We are part of the Christiandom and the ideal thing to do good and give to the less privileged both children and adults," she stated.

She noted that MENA META is open to everyone and ready to give financial support to anyone interested in doing business with them.

For his part, the head pastor, Winners Chapel International Chorkor, Pastor Elias Quophi commended MENA META Charity Organisation for the gesture. Adding that, the outreach will go a long way to boost their faith as Christians.

According to him, Chorkor is a poor fishing community where residents lack social amenities and other support.

"First of all, I thank the Almighty God who has made this day a successful one. It is the right direction that we have this visitation today; to me, I believe it is a divine visitation because is not everybody who will do this kind of gesture to your people. Our people feel much happy, the children were very happy as well; like wards the elders and myself. We are happy and prayed that the Almighty God will lift them and bless them; Amen", he said.

He calls on other organisations and individuals to remember Chorkor in their charity works.