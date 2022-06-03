Togbe Afede supports Appiatse reconstruction with GHC200,000

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Friday donated a cheque for GHC200,000.00 to the Appiatse Support Fund for the reconstruction of the community, ravaged by an explosion in January.

"I felt obligated to support the people of Appiatse because Ghana has given me a lot, and so I share the problem of the society and want to be part of the solution,” he said.

He added, "I always say I'm slave to optimism and when all of us come on board we can rebuild the community.”

Togbe Afede, also the President of the Asogli Traditional Area, and a business mogul, lauded the Fund Committee for the tremendous work done in mobilising resources for the community's reconstruction and urged every Ghanaian to support it.

"This disaster could have happened anywhere in Ghana and could have affected anybody because fuel tankers ply our roads everyday and we pass by them always,” the revered Chief added.

"Imagine the consequences and hardship this disaster has brought on families, losing their loved ones and relatives and property. In fact, it's a terrible experience and we need to support them."

The Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, expressed profound gratitude to Togbe Afede for his good heart, noting that despite having a lot of competing responsibilities towards his people in the Asogli Traditional Area, he also thought about the people of Appiatse.

She said the Reconstruction Implementation Team had made steady progress with the construction of town roads and drainage systems underway.

The Committee had also found temporary accommodation for the affected persons at Odumase and managed to move them from the tents, Dr Aryee said.

She debunked "distorted" media reports that the Committee had run out of funds, explaining that it was the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly that decided to transport pupils in a bus to school when the disaster happened.

However, the Assembly could not continue with that activity because of the lack of funds.

Dr Aryee said the Committee was tasked purposely to mobilise funds for the reconstruction of an environmentally-friendly community and not necessarily to transport pupils to school.

She appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to support the reconstruction exercise.

