Minister for National Security pays courtesy call on National Chief Imam

Following the launch of the Ministry of National Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign, on 24th May, 2022, an entourage led by the Minister of National Security, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam.

Members of the entourage included Mr Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff; Ambassador Peter Opata, Director-General of the Research Department; Mr Kwaku Domfeh, Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB); Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson, Chief Fire Officer; Major General Emmanuel Kotia, National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission; and Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah briefed Sheikh Osmanu on the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, which is a citizen awareness campaign aimed at creating awareness regarding the threat of terrorism and encouraging citizens to remain vigilant.

He also talked about citizens collaboration with State Security and Intelligence Agencies to reduce the threat of an attack in Ghana.

Hon. Kan-Dapaah expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam for his unwavering support for the activities of the Ministry over the years, and called on him to once again support the campaign by aiding with the sensitisation of Ghanaians and urging same to remain vigilant.

The Chief Imam, on his part, lauded the campaign and pledged his full support. He informed the Minister of his intention to disseminate the request to his Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Imams for their congregants.

He also stressed that Ghanaians are one people regardless of the religion. He noted that without a peaceful environment, Ghanaians could not practice their respective religions, hence the need for co-existence.