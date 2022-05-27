Closed Season: Chief Fisherman seeks public engagement with coastal communities to stop dangerous fishing activities

Nana Kofi Annan

President of the Western Regional Chapter of All Canoe Owners Association of Ghana, Nana Kofi Annan has called on the National Fishery Commission to embark on series of public engagements with the coastal community to reduce the level of unapproved methods of fishing.

Nana Kofi Annan who is also the Chief Fisherman for the Axim Fishing Community says he has observed with concern the rates at which dangerous fishing activities were being carried out by some fishermen across the country.

In an interview with Newsmen at Axim recently, the Chief Fisherman suggested that instead of the closed season, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture in collaboration with the Fishing Commission and other stakeholders could organise series of community engagements on its policies and interventions for the Fishing Industry.

"I will like to make a passionate appeal to Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson and the National Fishery Commission to postpone this year's closed season to cushion the fisher folks at these trying times.

"The Global Economy crisis cannot be ruled out of what the country is facing currently. There is therefore the need to put in place prudent measures to cushion our Fishermen economically.

"That explains why am making this passionate appeal to consider postponement of 2022 Closed Season along the Coastal Communities.

"The Fishing Industry is facing economic crisis due to dangerous fishing activities. We the Fishermen are those who are destroying our own source of income through the use of unapproved tools like lights, dynamite and others. Government and for that matter Ministry of fisheries or its agencies cannot be blamed for these mishaps. We are our own enemies.

"We appreciate efforts by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo President of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Fishing Commission Secretariat for what they are doing for us but should also consider my humble plead.

"The Fishing Community needs serious education on how to improve their financial status rather than expecting Government and other agencies to support them even though they have the avenue to lift their standard of living."

He continued, "I want to encourage my colleagues and stakeholders in the fishing industry to strive to work according to the laid down rules and regulations for better their standard of living. Government must purchase more detective machines to prevent unwholesome fishes from getting to the market."

On the issue of regular supply of premix fuel, Nana Kofi Annan once again commended the President and the Fishery Ministry for providing the opportunity for the Fishermen to operate their businesses.

He however suggested marginal increase in the price of the Premix fuel to facilitate regular supply of the needed commodity to boost the industry.

"My personal appeal to Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson and the Fishing Commission Secretariat to consider if possible increasing the price of Premix fuel marginally.

"It is an open secret that Government spends a lot on refinery of the fuel. Marginal increase would be less burdensome and would enhance the regular supply of Premix to the various depot stations.

"Even though we have been receiving Premix to power our outboard motors, the snail pace nature of supply is worrying to the Fishing Community," Nana Kofi Annan noted.