Obuasi MCE rallies support for government's YouStart programme

Ahead of the launch of the YouStart programme by government in July, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has thrown his weight behind the program and has called for public support for it.

Speaking at a community durbar organised by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly at Nkamprom, a suburb of Obuasi, Hon Adansi-Bonah said the YouStart programme will provide a perfect opportunity to address youth unemployment and also unearth potentials in the youth to create jobs for themselves.

He said given the high rate of unemployment in the country, Government had to be very innovative in order to address the challenge hence the introduction of the YouStart programme. He said currently there are 700,000 people on government payroll which has put a lot of burden on Government finances. "This has prompted Government to intervene to empower the youth to venture into business to also create jobs for others".

He promised to lead a campaign to encourage the youth to embrace the programme and access the facilities the programme will provide.

He seized the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians to accept the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) which he said will provide financial support for the YouStart programme.

The YouStart programme seeks to support young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training and technical skills to enable them to start, build and grow their own businesses.

The initiative targets young people and students between 18 and 35 years who have brilliant business ideas and viable businesses and support them to nurture, grow and expand their businesses and job creation opportunities.

Government, through the YouStart programme, intends to build an entrepreneurial nation by providing some of the key enablers that make entrepreneurship a success.

It includes access to finance and markets, mentorship, strategic partnership and digital linkages, technical assistance and business advisory support service.

Obuasi to have a State of the Arts Recreational center

The MCE whiles interacting with the Chief and people of Nkamprom revealed that work will soon begin on a state of the art recreational center in Obuasi. The center which will be the first in Obuasi will provide a safe, affordable and welcoming recreational facilities.

He again assured the people that the Assembly has in its plans to construct CHPS compound, school and proper drains for the people of Nkamprom.