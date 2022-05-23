Police warn persons 'capitalising' on Nkoranza crisis

23.05.2022 LISTEN

The police have issued a strong warning to persons they claim are capitalising on the crisis in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region for their parochial interest.

According to the police, such persons should desist from their actions since “that will not deter us from executing our constitutional mandate”.

This was contained in a press release issued on Sunday, May 22 and signed by Director-General for Public Affairs DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori.

It comes in the wake of threats of demonstration by the Member of Parliament for the Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

The MP says he will on Tuesday, May 24 lead some youth groups to hold a press conference to divulge the truth behind the death of his nephew, Albert Donkor, and the concomitant riots.

In their press release, however, the police say through sustained operations, law and order has been restored to the town “and the Police are in firm control of the security of the area”.

It also disclosed that the high-profile team sent by the Inspector-General of Police is still on the ground, leading operations.

“The team has met the family of the deceased, and held engagements with the Regional Minister, other opinion leaders and some community members.”

The death of Albert Donkor sparked youth protests in the area on Tuesday, May 17. One died and five were injured.

The police said all the injured “are in stable condition and responding to treatment”.

---3news.com