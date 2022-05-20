ModernGhana logo
Tano North NCCE launches Citizenship Week 2022

By Barnie K. Agyeman || Contributor
The Tano North Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education has launched 2022 citizenship week celebration under the theme: ‘’Sustaining Our Democracy, Ghanaian Values in Practice: The Role of the Child’’.

In a short but impressive speech, Mr. Joseph Oduro- Buabeng the Municipal Director of NCCE who lunch the week at Methodist JHS took the Pupil through the history of Ghana`s 4th Republican Constitution and ask them to be good citizens.

He said the citizenship week celebration was started in 2012 to enable NCCE officers Visit Basic schools with eminent people in society to talk to the student so that they serve as role models to them. He said the Tano North Office of NCCE will visit a minimum of 30 Schools in the Municipality this year.

Mr. Joseph Oduro - Buabeng the Municipal Director of NCCE educating the Pupil

In his address, the resource person and a tutor at Boakye Tromo Mr. TwumasiAnkrah took the pupil through the theme of the celebration and some Ghanaian values that are fast eroding in the contrary such as honesty, patriotism, hospitality, tolerance and respect for the elderly.

He admonished the pupil to have a copy of the constitution to read so that they can become good citizens by knowing the dictates of the constitution. He further said, as students, they should respect National Symbols such as the Coat of Arms, the flag and especially the Ghana Currency and said they should at all times handle the currency nicely like the way they do to foreign currencies such as the US Dollar.

