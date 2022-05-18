ModernGhana logo
Contract for sale: Special Prosecutor charges former PPA boss, brother-in-law; to face court on May 25

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has officially pressed charges against the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

In a 'Contract for sale' exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, the former PPA boss was cited for corruption and subsequently sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Today, the Officer of the Special Prosecutor has announced that the embattled Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been charged with eight counts of using public office for profit.

He has also been charged with nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the former Chief Executive Officer of Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei with eight (8) counts of using public office for profit and nine (9) counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract,” part of a press release signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said.

Meanwhile, Francis Kwaku Arhin, the brother-in-law of Adjenim Boateng Adjei has also been charged with one count of using public office for profit.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the two persons will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Accra on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

