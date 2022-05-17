The poor will soon resort to fasting due to the high cost of food – Joe Jackson

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson says he fears very soon the poor will resort to 'by force fasting' due to the high cost of food in the country.

With the current high inflation in the country, it is projected that things could even get worse in the final months of the year.

Sharing his concern about the phenomenon in an interview on TV3, Joe Jackson said the high cost of food in the country could force people into fasting very soon.

“One of the things you have to realize is that when you listen to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) they will tell you that the highest inflation occurred in the prices of food.

“That is why people are worried or thinking we may be heading to a crisis because the price of food, when it is going so high hit most vulnerable society very hard,” the Finance expert shared.

He bemoaned, “The poor and vulnerable are going to be hit very hard and the fear is that we are going to a place where food prices are so high and people skipping meals because they can’t afford it.”

Although the Ministry in charge of Agriculture says Ghana is producing enough food, experts say that is not the reality on the grounds.

Meanwhile, there are fears that there will be no bumper harvest this year. If that happens, the prices of food at the markets will further increase.