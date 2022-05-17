ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The poor will soon resort to fasting due to the high cost of food – Joe Jackson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson says he fears very soon the poor will resort to 'by force fasting' due to the high cost of food in the country.

With the current high inflation in the country, it is projected that things could even get worse in the final months of the year.

Sharing his concern about the phenomenon in an interview on TV3, Joe Jackson said the high cost of food in the country could force people into fasting very soon.

“One of the things you have to realize is that when you listen to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) they will tell you that the highest inflation occurred in the prices of food.

“That is why people are worried or thinking we may be heading to a crisis because the price of food, when it is going so high hit most vulnerable society very hard,” the Finance expert shared.

He bemoaned, “The poor and vulnerable are going to be hit very hard and the fear is that we are going to a place where food prices are so high and people skipping meals because they can’t afford it.”

Although the Ministry in charge of Agriculture says Ghana is producing enough food, experts say that is not the reality on the grounds.

Meanwhile, there are fears that there will be no bumper harvest this year. If that happens, the prices of food at the markets will further increase.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Join NDC and let’s rescue Ghana from the torturing policies of the NPP – Duffuor to Ghanaians
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Ghana in crisis, running into debt after Ghanaians voted me out – Mahama
17.05.2022 | Headlines
‘No further development at Bulgarian Embassy pending court cases’ – Lands Ministry
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Read full report on demolition of Bulgarian Embassy
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Adu-Ampomah's Bulgarian Embassy land registration 'improperly obtained'; 'withdraw consent’ – Abu Jinapor to Lands Commission
17.05.2022 | Headlines
If you pass Agyapa deal like you did with E-levy we will march – Analyst to Akufo-Addo
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Bulgarian Embassy demolition: Private Developer must pay compensation, face sanctions – Sole Inquirer
17.05.2022 | Headlines
Pay personnel our March and April salary arrears to reduce the hardships - NASPA to National Service Scheme
16.05.2022 | Headlines
VIDEO: How thousands welcome Otumfuo at Koforidua to mourn Daasebre Oti Boateng
16.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line