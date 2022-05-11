Tattooist gets 10 years in jail for unlawful entry, theft

Divine Asimadzi, an 18-year-old Tattooist, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for unlawful entry and stealing by the Hohoe Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecutor, disclosed to the Court that the complainant was a tailor as well as a mobile money agent at Gbi-Bla.

He said on April 22, the complainant woke up early and went to his shop at 0230 hours only to detect that a thief had broken into the shop.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant detected that his Bluetooth stereo device valued GH₵70, a Nokia phone valued GH₵65 and two Tecno mobile phones valued at GH₵150, an Itel mobile valued GH₵50, Vodafone and Airteltigo credit cards valued about GH₵300 were stolen.

He said the complainant also detected that his money box containing an amount of GH₵3,200, all to the total of GH₵4,115 got stolen from the shop together with a Ghana Identity Card bearing the name “Amuzu Mavis.”

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant lodged a complaint with the police at Gbi-Bla and investigations led to the arrest of one Lucky Ekanovor, a suspect and witness in the case and a search conducted on him revealed complainant's Vodafone cards.

He said the witness told police that the Vodafone cards were given to him by the convict adding that the police arrested the convict and retrieved another card from his room which belonged to the complainant, and the Ghana identification card bearing the name of Amuzu Mavis which was among the stolen items.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant identified the items as his property while during investigation, the convict admitted the offences in his cautioned statement.

The Ghana News Agency has learnt that the convict was also standing trial in a different case where he was charged for dishonestly receiving.

