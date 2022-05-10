ModernGhana logo
'Now that Covid is over we will go all out' — ECG clamp down on illegal power theft

The management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has decided to scale up their field operations against illegal connections in the country.

General Manager for Regulatory management at the ECG, Sylvia Norshie, said on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday May 10 that the Covid pandemic slowed down efforts of the state power distributor to tackle the illegal connections.

“ECG was doing well when it comes to tackling illegal connection but during the pandemic our presence on the field were very minimal. Now that the Covid is over we will go all out,” she told host Alfred Ocansey.

