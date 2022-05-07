ModernGhana logo
Chiefs, people of Effutu mark high point of Aboakyer festival

The chiefs and people of the Effutu Traditional Area in the Central Region have held a durbar in Winneba to climax the annual Aboakyer festival.

The festival climaxed with the accustomed hunting of a live deer from the sacred forest was undertaken by the Dentsifo and Tuafo Asafo groups.

There was gleeful jubilation on the streets of Winneba when news broke at about 0847 hours that the Dentsifo group had made a catch.

Residents lined up on the streets amidst singing and drumming, while some waited at the durbar grounds in anticipation of the arrival of the hunters.

This portal was there and shares some memorable pictures.

